Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra spotted at Vishesh Films office. Is Aashiqui 3 happening soon?

Alia Bhatt is frequently being spotted at Vishesh Films office in Mumbai of late. No, that shouldn’t raise curiosity as she can surely go visit her father and uncle’s production company anytime she feels like. What surprises us is the presence of Alia’s rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra together with her at the office! Yes, the two actors are dropping major hints about the possibility of their upcoming film Aashiqui 3 going on the floors soon!

We had spotted Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra at Vishesh Films office a few days ago.

Rumours about Mahesh Bhatt making Aashiqui 3 have been doing the rounds for a while. However, there has been no confirmation from the Bhatt camp as to when the film will happen or whether it will happen at all. Fresh reports suggest that Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt is penning the script of the film which will star alleged real-life lovebirds Alia and Sidharth!

In a recent interview, Alia had said that she is eagerly waiting to get the script of Aashiqui 3, which is being written by Shaheen. The actress also said that the script is taking time as Shaheen is busy working on a couple of other scripts simultaneously.

Yesterday, we spotted Alia again outside the office:

Not just this, the film might be directed by Alia’s cousin Mohit Suri, who is presently gearing up for the release of his latest directorial Half Girlfriend. The movie is based on a Chetan Bhagat novel by the same name and stars Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. It is slated to hit theatres on 19th May.

Baywatch actress Priyanka Chopra recently threw a party for her B-Town friends after coming to India on a vacation. Sidharth and Alia were spotted attending the bash together.

Last year, during the promotions of his film Baar Baar Dekho, Sidharth Malhotra had said that he is in talks for Aashiqui 3 with Alia Bhatt, but nothing has been confirmed. However, their repeated visit at Vishesh Films office and being spotted at parties together hint that the film is not very far!

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra have earlier worked together in Kapoor & Sons (2016) and their debut film Student Of The Year (2012). If Aashiqui 3 happens, it will be their 3rd film together.