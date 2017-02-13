Is Aamir Khan’s Rakesh Sharma Biopic Titled Salute?

Aamir Khan, who tasted immense success with his last release, Dangal, is currently gearing up for his next, Thugs Of Hindostan with Amitabh Bachchan. Also, he has another project lined up, which is the biopic on Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma.

Earlier, there was buzz that the film will be titled, ‘Saare Jahan Se Achcha’ but we now hear, the film is being titled as Salute. Aamir will be playing the role of Sharma, Indian’s first astronaut to go into space. He went on a mission that lasted for 27 days, 21 hours and 40 minutes.

The film will be helmed by Mahesh Mathais who is a well known personality in the ad world. Also the film will be produced under Roy Kapur Films which is the new production venture of Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The film is slated to launch in 2018.