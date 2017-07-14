With its 70th edition this year, the Locarno International Film Festival held annual in Switzerland has occupied a unique position in the landscape of the major film festivals. The major characteristic of the annual film gathering is that it attracts top independent film talent from around the world. Winners from the past have included films such as Bend it like Beckham, The Syrian Bride, Das Leben der Anderen (The Lives of Others), Monsieur Lazhar, Lore, Schweizer Helden, Der Staat gegen Fritz Bauer and I, Daniel Blake.

After receiving worldwide acclamation for his international film Doob – No Bed Of Roses, Irrfan has ventured out on winning more awards and hearts with his another international movie – Song of The Scorpion that has been selected to be premiered at the Locarno International Film Festival which is set to take place between 6th to 10th August. After Doob taking over the world now Irrfan’s Song of The Scorpion is capturing every film festival’s attention with its World Premiere all set to take place on 9th August at Locarno. India’s global star Irrfan Khan and Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani are expected to be present at the premiere of the movie.

Speaking about this the actor said, “I’m looking forward to be present and witness the world premiere of the film at an event as iconic as Locarno’s Pizza Grande. To witness such an event where people will come out in thousands in an open air venue to see the film is something I’m looking forward to. I am so excited to watch a film shot in the beautiful location of Jaisalmer In the background of Alps at Locarno”.

Piazza Grande attracts as many as 8000 people for whom the film screening is an open venue for. Locarno Film Festival is one of the most International film festivals that everyone looks upon to. Locarno’s Piazza Grande title competes for the award given to the films that has artistic and commercial excellence.

Piazza Grande events this year include major movies like the critically lauded The Big Sick, Atomic Blonde, Good Time starring Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Jason Leigh.