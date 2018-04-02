The upcoming Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail is almost around the corner and the marketing team of the film has come up with a very quirky campaign titled ‘Spot The Blackmailer’, to gain the audience’s attention.

Irrfan Khan’s Quirky Blackmail Campaign: Have You Spotted The Blackmailer Yet?

It is often said that, ‘Not all superheroes wear capes’ and this campaign has proved the saying because some superheroes wear bags on their head especially the common man. Recently, a series of videos were released online, which showed us the qualities of some famous superheroes but towards the end, the video took a gripping turn and we got to see a common walk around the city only with a bag on his head.