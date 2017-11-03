Irrfan Khan’s New Relationship Status Suggestion Is Amazing

For the first time, Irrfan Khan will be seen in a lover – boy avatar in his upcoming film Qarib Qarib Singlle along with the South Indian sensation Parvathy.

The film talks about love in the generation of online dating where relationships are complicated. Irrfan suggests that in today’s time there should be a new category Qarib Qarib Singlle on the lines of his film, added in describing relationship status besides single and complicated.

Today the relationship status’ cannot be only described as single or committed but also there are relationships which are more than being single and less than committed and that’s being Qarib Qarib Single.

The title is definitely relate-able to many and this suggestion would come of a relief.

Qarib Qarib Singlle is a contemporary love story of a modern couple who meet through online dating. The movie unfolds the desi adventure of Yogi and Jaya as they embark their journey to discover love and life.

The film is garnering a lot of attention for its unusual pairing and quirky content. The trailer has received appreciation from the audience for its unusual storyline promising a joy-ride.

The songs too have been loved by the audience for its unconventional and soulful music. The posters have attracted eye-balls for its taglines which is creating curiosity amongst all.

Since Parvathy will mark her Bollywood debut with this film, Qarib Qarib Singlle is a much-awaited film not only in Bollywood but also in South.

This quirky love story travels through the cities of Bikaner, Rishikesh, and Gangtok taking us on an unusual ride of a middle-age romance.

Presented by Zee Studios, Qarib Qarib Singlle is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10th November 2017.