Director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s Bangladeshi bilingual film Doob – No Bed Of Roses, starring actor Irrfan Khan, will have its world premiere at the 20th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The film, co-produced by Abdul Aziz and Irrfan under the banner of Jaaz Multimedia and Irrfan Khan Films, revolves around members of two families who discover love for each other when the head of a family dies.

Doob – No Bed Of Roses, which has received a No Objection Certificate from the Bangladesh Film Development Corp (BFDC), also features Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Rokeya Prachy and Parno Mittra.

The film will premiere on June 25 at the film festival, which is scheduled to be held June 17-26. The movie was in news earlier this year when it emerged that it had been banned in Bangladesh for being loosely based on late Bangladeshi writer and filmmaker Humayun Ahmed. It was said the movie was about Ahmed, who divorced his wife of 27 years and married an actress 33 years his junior. But the filmmaker denied that it was a biopic.

Trending :

Irrfan is currently shooting in New York for his upcoming Hollywood project “Puzzle” with Kelly Macdonald. He is trying to adjust his schedule and fly to China to attend the Shanghai International Film Festival. Said an insider, “He wishes to be present for the festival and his team is working around a way to have him be present for the film’s world premiere end of this month.”

Irrfan is an actor who has marked his presence not only in the Western cinema but also has truly represented Indian actors globally. This year has already been interesting for the actor, thanks to the Netflix acquired show, Tokyo Trials which is a Japanese-Canadian production. His upcoming movie ‘Songs of The Scorpion’ is also an Indo-Swiss production.