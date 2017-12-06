Irrfan Khan On Winning Best Actor Award: “I Was In Queue For A Long Time”

For Irrfan Khan, whose performances find critical acclaim, it was a welcome change to be acknowledged by a popular awards platform here.

Irrfan on Sunday won the Best Actor (Popular Choice) at the Star Screen Awards for Hindi Medium. He was also nominated for Qarib Qarib Singlle.

“It’s great to be acknowledged by popular awards in a popular main actor category. I was in queue for a long time. And this time for two movies which are Qarib Qarib Singlle and Hindi Medium. I will celebrate this and God promise, (I) won’t get delusional,” Irrfan said in a statement.

After his victory, he had tweeted: “Haasil se Hindi Medium tak, villain se popular hero tak…. Thank you Star Screen Awards.”

Irrfan, a significant figure in Indian film and television since the early 1990s with an incredible body of work of more than 80 films in India as well as his works in British films and Hollywood, will also be honoured for his work which includes projects like The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, The Lunchbox and Life Of Pi at the 14th edition of Dubai International Film Festival (DIFF)

His film The Song of Scorpions will be screened at DIFF 2017. Irrfan’s last release Hindi Medium had crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Trending

Asked if he has started learning the number game, the National Award winning actor told IANS: “I do not want to get into that zone. I am not Sachin Tendulkar to score 100 in most of the matches. I, as an actor, have done my work sincerely and I think as an actor, I shouldn’t get into the business part.

“By saying this, I am not pitching anything to anybody. Every individual should follow what suits them. Number game does not suit me.”

Irrfan also had said he felt a certain pressure and anxiety over the film.”I feel anxious before any every release, but the good thing is, with time, the span (of anxiety) is becoming shorter,” he added.