Irrfan Khan To Show Love For Urdu Poetry In His Next!

The year 2017 is proving to become a rather interesting one for the much-adored actor of Bollywood, Irrfan Khan. Starting this year with a much talked about show on Netflix produced by a Japanese-Canadian production was Tokyo Trials which soon became a must watch for everyone in the digital world.

Soon came the roaring success of Hindi Medium, one of the only successful films so far of the ongoing year proving the thought of Irrfan to always be a part of the good content. Now the actor has recently wrapped up the shooting of his next Hollywood project and is back in India to begin shooting of his next much exciting project.

The project in question was in news a little while ago. While much was speculated, it’s now official that the actor is joining hands with the media honcho, Ronnie Screwvala for a brand new project under the banner of RSVP, Ronnie’s new film production venture. The film is currently untitled and will have Irrfan and another leading actor paired with him in the film.

Set to be directed by Akarsh Khurana the film tells the tale of three characters from different walks of life who thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find some normalcy in their lives. Keeping up with his trend to always take on rather interesting characters, Irrfan will essay the character of a conservative yet quirky, simple and opinionated lover of Urdu poetry. We hear he will continue to delight the audiences with his unique sense of comic timing, something which has made him rather beloved.

The shoot of the film is all set to begin at the end of this month after Irrfan returns from the world premiere of Anup Singh’s The Song of Scorpions at the Locarno Film Festival.

When asked Irrfan Khan he said,”I’m excited to be collaborating with Ronnie again. It’s a fun character for me to play and rather interesting project to be a part of.”