The makers of Bengali movie Ramdhanu are accusing that the upcoming Bollywood movie Hindi Medium is plagiarised from their 2014 film Ramdhanu.

The trailer of Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi medium was released yesterday and within 24 hours, Twitter is buzzing with shocked reactions from the Bengali film fraternity.

Ramdhanu directed by acclaimed Bengali filmmaker duo Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukherjee deals with the story of a worried mother, who is trying hard to get her 5-year-old son admitted to a reputed English medium school but he fails to pass the admission test his application gets rejected. Her husband, a middle-class shop owner who also cannot speak English correctly makes various attempts to fulfil his wife’s desire including trying to bribe a tout.

The trailer of Hindi medium too hints at a similar story. According to many, there are similarities not just in the posters of the two films but in their entire concept.

Gargi Roychowdhury, the lead actress of Ramdhanu, tweeted on Friday morning, ‘Really really confusing nd sad to see this’

Tollywood superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee tweeted, ‘I am concern about this…and shocked to see this…we as an industry should stand together…’

The film’s director cum male lead actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee, who is gearing up for his next directorial Posto, tweeted ‘Our release is coming up and it’s sad that such a thing, which demands attention, should happen now…’

According to Bengali film actor Abir Chatterjee, there is an uncanny resemblance in everything including the release dates of both the films and their concept. He tweeted, ‘From the release date to the concept of the film..uncanny resemblance..well am confused too.’ In reply to his tweet, the director tweeted, ‘I too am thoroughly confused about who to take it up with…’

As per reports, On October 4 last year, Shiboprosad Mukherjee had informed Mukesh Bhatt, the president of Film & Television Producers Guild of India, to take action against the Saket Chaudhary directorial, Hindi Medium. Claiming that the film is a copy of Ramdhanu, he had written: “Recently, we have been informed by a close friend and business associate that they were approached by director Saket Chaudhary and producer Dinesh Vijan to invest in a film which has a storyline similar to ‘Ramdhanu‘ with Mr Irrfan Khan in the lead. On being denied, they then approached T-Series for the same. Also, we had contacted Mr Irrfan Khan for the lead role in the Hindi remake of the original Bengali film. He also confirmed he has been offered a similar role in a similar story. Kindly note we have not given anybody any language-remake right other than Malayalam and would request you to kindly look into the matter as we consider this to be an infringement of copyright.”

The producer of Ramdhanu is reportedly planning to move court accusing the makers of Hindi Medium of copyright infringement.

Hindi Medium directed by Saket Chaudhary and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan is slated to release on 12th May. The movie, which stars Irrfan Khan in the male lead marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. Coincidentally Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s upcoming Bengali film Posto is also expecting a 12th May release.