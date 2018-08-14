Irrfan Khan No Longer A Part Of AIB’s Gormint Due To Ongoing Health Issues

Actor Irrfan Khan on Monday said he will not be able to fulfil his acting commitment to Amazon Prime Original Series – Gormint (formerly known as Ministry) due to his ongoing situation.

Irrfan posted on Facebook saying that the Amazon Prime Original Series that he had been working on with the team at All India Bakchod was one of his most favourite ongoing projects.

“After shooting for months, and having a ballistic time on set, I discovered my now ongoing physical condition. With a heavy heart I would like to say that due to this ongoing situation, I will not be able to fulfil my acting commitment to the show,” Irrfan wrote.

“I am gutted by this development because the character and the show thrilled me, and I even lived with the character for several months before having to cut the journey short. But after extensive discussions, workarounds and sincere efforts by everyone involved, the situation prevents me from being able to do the show entirely. And thus I must, at this time, exit stage left.”

The Karwaan actor is still excited to see the final product.

“I have complete faith in the creative team to deliver something that is unique and unseen in the Indian satire space so far. I wish them the same good luck and love that they have always wished for me,” wrote Irrfan.

Earlier this year, Irrfan informed via social media that his life had been shaken up by a rare disease and that he was fighting for choices. A few days later, he said he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. He is currently in London.

“Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and star of Amazon Prime Original Series, ‘Gormint’ (formerly known as Ministry) today (Monday) announced the joint decision by the creators and him to no longer be cast in the show owing to his health situation,” Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said in a statement.

“Amazon Prime Video, along with the show’s creators and cast, are deeply saddened by this news. Irrfan has been – and will continue to remain a part of the Amazon family. We wish him a speedy and successful recovery and look forward to watching the show with him sitting right next to us.”