Irrfan Khan Joins Hands With AIB For The Ministry On Amazon Prime

After massive hits like the Bollywood Party Song and Dank Irrfan: a series of memes on the internet, Irrfan Khan is now all set to collaborate for the third time with the digital comedy group, The All India Bakchod(AIB) the show is officially titled The Ministry and has been written by AIB and will be a 10 part series. The show is said to be hard-hitting political satire and will be streamed on Amazon Prime. With this Irrfan is now all set to set his mark on yet another global platform, with Amazon Prime being one of the most sought-after VOD platforms in the world currently. He is one of the first mainstream Indian actors to be working in this mode of entertainment making his continued efforts to be part of the revolutionary content.

This show will continue Irrfan’s forays into various fields of entertainment making him one of the few stars who does not shy away from experimentation regardless of the medium. The genre political satire was famous in the 90s and since then the genre hasn’t had any noteworthy work, thus making this announcement a rather exciting one. With such synergies coming together, with a global star, one of India’s biggest comedy groups and one of the world’s biggest digital platforms. The Ministry will definitely etch a new benchmark for such content.

Amongst other projects, Irrfan has recently finished shooting his next Hollywood film Puzzle, directed by Marc Turtletaub and will soon leave for the World Premiere of his international project, Song Of The Scorpion at the Locarno International Film Festival. Soon after he will begin shooting for his next untitled project which is said to be produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Speaking about the show, Irrfan said “I am looking forward to a yet another fun collaboration with AIB, they always have content that makes me excited to work with them. It would be a great experience to be working on the show”.

Trending :

Vijay Subramaniam, Director, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “Our comedy offering has been widely appreciated by the audience and we are proud to say that we are only getting started. After a phenomenal response to our licensed comedy shows, we are excited to launch our very own Amazon Original in the comedy space. We are further strengthening our offering by collaborating with the best content creators of the genre and roping in one of the most versatile Indian actors with massive global appeal.”

Gursimran Khamba from AIB said “Irrfan told us that he wanted to be part of this show when he first heard about it. But because of certain complications it didn’t work out. Then one night I met him at a party where he took me aside, stared into my eyes and said “I want this”. And we all know how hard it is to resist Irrfan’s eyes.”

The show titled ‘The Ministry’ will begin shooting early next year and is bound to be a treat for the digital audience of India.