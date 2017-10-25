The National award winner Irrfan Khan is garnering a lot of attention after his back to back recent hits. The actor who is all set to begin the promotional spree for his upcoming film Qarib Qarib Singlle has a treat for his fans across the country.

Irrfan Khan who will be seen in a lover by the avatar in this film will be going on coffee dates with his fans in every city he visits as a part of his promotional plan.

In the film, we will see Irrfan in a quirky character and he plans to show his fans this side of his personality during the promotions of the film. The actor is very excited to interact with his fans over the coffee dates and has allotted special time for fan interactions

Qarib Qarib Singlle is a take middle-aged romance about a couple who meet through online dating and unfold a desi adventure journey. In the film, the duo meet for the first time on a coffee date and embark their journey only to discover love and life.

The film is garnering a lot of attention for its unusual pairing and quirky content. The trailer has received appreciation from the audience for its unusual storyline promising a joy-ride. The songs too have been loved by the audience for its unconventional and soulful music.

Parvathy, the Malayalam actress will mark her Bollywood debut with this film alongside Irrfan Khan.

This quirky love story travels through the cities of Bikaner, Rishikesh, and Gangtok taking us on an unusual ride of a middle-age romance.

Presented by Zee Studios, Qarib Qarib Singlle is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10th November 2017.