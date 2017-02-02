Irrfan & Kapil Sharma Land In Legal Trouble For Violating Their Apartments

Bollywood actors Irrfan Khan and Kapil Sharma have landed in legal soup for violating their apartment situated in Oshiwara’s DLH Enclave.

The Oshiwara police station will submit a charge sheet against both the actors for reportedly, illegal alterations done to their respective apartments at DLH Enclave in Oshiwara.

Last year, an FIR was lodged against Kapil and Irrfan regarding their illegal alterations. After finding out that large-scale alterations have been performed by the two with the help of their developer, the police are now presenting a charge sheet before the court.

Kapil Sharma has previously received the notice from BMC and the Bombay High Court for illegal construction.