“Irrespective Of The Industry I Work In, I’m Constantly Learning”: Dhanush

Actor Dhanush says his Hollywood debut film The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir, based on the popular novel of the same name, has been a revelation and it has helped him to learn about filmmaking.

As an actor, Dhanush has been straddling multiple industries. He says he is constantly learning.

“Irrespective of the industry I work in, I’m constantly learning from the people I work with. If Bollywood taught me a lot about production, Hollywood has been a revelation in terms of understanding filmmaking better,” Dhanush told IANS.

In the film, directed by Marjane Satrapi, he plays a street magician called Ajatashatru. Dhanush is thrilled about the project.

“It’s God’s grace that I landed this offer. Although I have been offered three Hollywood projects, the script of this one really convinced me to sign it. It’s a very strong role. I play a character called Ajatashatru, a street magician,” he said, adding it’s a very positive film.

“I believe what you spread out comes back seeking you. It’s such a positive film and it’s all about spreading positivity,” he added.

With Tamil projects such as Maari 2, Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Vada Chennai in his kitty, Dhanush will commence work on his next Hindi film next year.

Dhanush was last seen in VIP 2 opposite Kajol. VIP 2, a sequel to the 2014 Tamil blockbuster Vela Illa Pattathari. Kajol played the antagonist and her face-off scenes with Dhanush was one of biggest highlights of the film. “The role is something I am really very happy about. I really can’t reveal much about the film, as I have got strict orders from my director not to talk about the film,” the Dilwale actress said.