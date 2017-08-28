If gangster films is your cup of tea and you get a thrill out of reading trivia about mobs and mafia then this information will give you the chills. Arjun Rampal’s Daddy which is based on the life of notorious gangster- politician Arun Gawli throws light on the various aspects of the Underworld from the era it is set in – namely the late 80s and 90s. Apart from showcasing various real life incidents of Gawli’s life the film also introduces you to facts and trivia previously unknown to anyone.

For instance, Daddy talks about the trinity that was the BRA gang which comprised of Babu Reshim, Rama Naik, and Arun Gawli. These three ruled Mumbai and were collectively called the BRA gang. The police and the media also addressed the trio with this name. If you ever ventured into Dagdi Chawl which is a strong hold of Arun Gawli and asked about the BRA gang, there would be eyebrows raised over you.

It was also a strange coincidence that Arun, Babu, and Rama were all good friends. And it was an inside joke that the group was named BRA, however unintentional it might be. It was also the first time that a Maharashtrian underworld Don ruled Mumbai.

The gang comprised of Marathi speaking people which had a direct impact on the locals, and the then right-wing party, Shiv Sena whose leader Bal Thackeray was fond of these three and fondly called them “Aamchi Muley” (our kids).

Despite their popularity, the BRA gang didn’t have a long run. Rumour has it that Dawood’s gang killed Gawli’s friend Rama who was part of the B.R.A gang. This led to Dawood becoming Arun Gawli’s arch enemy, a significant turning point in his life.

