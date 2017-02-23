Her film Lion, which has won international accolades is releasing in India this week. Another film Begum Jaan is expected to hit theatres in April. A trained Bharatha Natyam dancer Pallavi Sharda enjoys laughing her heart out, going on long walks, drinking good coffee and spending time with friends.

In an exclusive interview with Koimoi, the actress opens up on her experience of working with Vidya Balan in Begum Jaan, shooting in her hometown Melbourne for Lion and more…

What is your role in Begum Jaan?

I play a character named Gulabo who is part of the house around which the film is centred. She is a strong-headed Punjabi girl from Hoshiarpur, who has seen both trauma and light in her life. I am happy that I was able to portray a character which is not black and white in nature. It was amazing to walk onto the set every day and immerse myself into her world.

How did you bag the role?

Srijit Mukherji (director) approached me for the role. He knew a bit about my work and asked me to meet him. When he learnt that I speak Punjabi and have a very visceral connection to the area in which the story is set, we started discussing the parallels between me and the character. I enjoyed this process throughout the shoot, uncovering more synergy between myself and the screenplay every day.

How was it working with Srijit Mukherji?

I liked the way Srijit was always in total control. He knows his craft inside out and I loved observing him at work. He was sensitive to his actors, warm and funny and yet firm when he needed to be— it was a perfect balance. He is also a true leader and guided us through the process of making the film, with all its joy and challenges.

How is Vidya Balan as a co-star?

Vidya is a warm and funny person who shows endless empathy for her co-actors. I felt very privileged to be on the set with her. I have always admired her from afar, so the opportunity to work with her was a dream come true and a surreal experience. She is supportive, loving and yet a thorough professional. When anyone was hurt or injured on set, she was the first to show up and care for them. All the while keeping calm and staying within her character, she transforms when she is performing. It is very inspiring!

What is your role in Garth Davis’ Lion?

I play an Indian student living in Melbourne, which was ironic considering I grew up there in real life. Being about identity and a search for home, the film’s story resonated with me very deeply. When I read the screenplay, I felt very close to the journey of Saroo. I think most people who grow up outside the country of their origin, feel a certain degree of longing and displacement.

How was the experience of working with so many stars?

It was very humbling to work with actors like Dev (Patel) and Rooney (Mara). Both are very down to earth and are great examples of how sets without hierarchy make for the best artistic space.

Where did you shoot?

My portion of Lion was shot in Melbourne, Australia. It was wonderful to shoot in my hometown. It’s a case of life going full circle as a lot of where I shot, was on campus at the University of Melbourne, where I have studied.

Where else has the film been shot?

The film was shot in Melbourne, Tasmania and West Bengal.

You are doing a travel show with Discovery. Please tell us more about it

The show centres around my love of dance and movement as I drive from Delhi to Bangkok on the AH1. My director Bumpy allowed me to express my love for dance in a very pure and authentic manner. There is something special about going on a journey, it clears your mind and opens your heart. I saw stunning vistas and danced under the stars. It was beautiful!

You are a trained Bharatha Natyam dancer. Why did you choose to pursue a career in acting?

Bharatha Natyam has an abhinaya component which is intrinsically theatrical. I initially chose to study Bharatha Natyam as a dance form because of my love of acting and desire to become an actress. I don’t consider my artistic pursuits to be mutually exclusive; I am in fact, very lucky that as a creative person, my work always crosses boundaries into different areas and genres.

What else interests you apart from dancing and acting?

Laughing! I also enjoy long walks, drinking good coffee and spending time with my friends. Those who know me well know me to be a clown!

What are your upcoming projects?

I will leave for Australia soon to start work on an Australian TV series based out of Sydney. It is being directed by some of the most cutting-edge directors in the country and has a stellar ensemble cast. I am very excited about it! I will start filming my next feature in the second half of the year, so it’s a fully packed 2017 for me and I feel so blessed!