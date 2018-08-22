Actress Mithila Palkar says Girl In The City has been a very important part of her career.

“Girl In The City was part of my journey in my initial days of acting and I would definitely say it has turned out to be a milestone,” Mithila said in a statement.

“It has been a very important part of my career. I have been recognized as the Girl In The City and I think that says a lot,” she added.

Mithila plays the role of an aspiring fashion designer in Bindass Originals’ Girl in the City — a story filled with drama, friendship, competition and lots of fashion. She wants to fulfil her ambition – to launch her own label and open her own store. Its third chapter premiered on all Bindass platforms on July 13.

Mithila was also seen in Akarsh Khurana’s Karwaan, which also featured Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan.