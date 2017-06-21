Sharing photographs in yoga positions and urging their fans and followers to follow it, a string of Bollywood celebrities like Hema Malini, Juhi Chawla and Shilpa Shetty celebrated the International Yoga Day on Wednesday.

Here’s what some of the celebrities tweeted:

T 2462 – International Yoga Day .. today .. lekin mera yoga DAY toh bachpan se chal raha hai .. aur ye toh Gujarat Tourisim ka drishya hai ! pic.twitter.com/C9Qs6Q2cBN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 21, 2017

Technology may connect you to the world, but, only #Yoga connects you to your body, mind & soul #InternationalYogaDay #YogaDay2017 pic.twitter.com/6ECHukqnSv — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 21, 2017

Hema Malini: Today (is) International Yoga Day. On this day let’s take a pledge to adopt Yoga and keep us and our society in good health. I practice yoga every day too.

Shekhar Kapur: Lessons of Life: In this one moment lies an endless Ocean. Yoga. International Yoga Day.

Madhur Bhandarkar: Our ancient science has become the elixir of modern times. May we all progress on the path of health and bliss this International Yoga Day.

The best fitness motivation is to have a cute instructor😛

I’ve got the cutest of them all! #Blessy 🐶#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/OD8g8nhEP7 — Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) June 21, 2017

Trending :

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Bakasana, It’s taken a lot of practice and it’s finally happened! The harder the struggle the more glorious the triumph! World Yoga Day.

Yoga in the woods , Chakrasana with my son and Tree pose with the trees😬😇Yoga se hi Hoga!😎#worldyogaday#londondiaries #sontime #centreparcs A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jun 21, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

Aditi Rao Hydari: The yoga way of life…International Yoga Day.

Bipasha Basu: Inhale Love … Exhale Hate! love yourself. Yogi monkey International Yoga Day.

Learning everything from you @iamksgofficial is amazing. You give me wings to fly and be fearless. Repost @iamksgofficial (@get_repost) ・・・ Rise. #loveyourself #yogimonkey A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

Inhale Love … Exhale Hate! #loveyourself #yogimonkey #internationalyogaday A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

Juhi Chawla: Yoga means to unite the limited with the unlimited. – Sadhguru International Yoga Day.

Yoga means to unite the limited with the unlimited. – Sadhguru #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/A1ZdxpXRVs — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) June 21, 2017

Arbaaz Khan: International Yoga Day 2017. Yoga by the bay Marine drive Mumbai.

#internationalyogaday2017 #3rdanniversary #yogabythebay #marinedrivemumbai #ShainaNC #TOIevent #pranayam #asana #regularpractice #healthymindbodyandsoul A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

Diana Penty: Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. International Yoga Day

“Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self.” #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/blM7pPhHtC — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) June 21, 2017