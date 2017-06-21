Sharing photographs in yoga positions and urging their fans and followers to follow it, a string of Bollywood celebrities like Hema Malini, Juhi Chawla and Shilpa Shetty celebrated the International Yoga Day on Wednesday.
Here’s what some of the celebrities tweeted:
T 2462 – International Yoga Day .. today .. lekin mera yoga DAY toh bachpan se chal raha hai .. aur ye toh Gujarat Tourisim ka drishya hai ! pic.twitter.com/C9Qs6Q2cBN
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 21, 2017
Technology may connect you to the world, but, only #Yoga connects you to your body, mind & soul #InternationalYogaDay #YogaDay2017 pic.twitter.com/6ECHukqnSv
— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 21, 2017
Hema Malini: Today (is) International Yoga Day. On this day let’s take a pledge to adopt Yoga and keep us and our society in good health. I practice yoga every day too.
Shekhar Kapur: Lessons of Life: In this one moment lies an endless Ocean. Yoga. International Yoga Day.
Madhur Bhandarkar: Our ancient science has become the elixir of modern times. May we all progress on the path of health and bliss this International Yoga Day.
The best fitness motivation is to have a cute instructor😛
I’ve got the cutest of them all! #Blessy 🐶#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/OD8g8nhEP7
— Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) June 21, 2017
Trending :
Big Moment For Bollywood! Dangal Touches 1200 Cr Mark In China…
Vinod Khanna’s Son Sakshi’s Bollywood Debut With Sanjay Leela Bhansali Postponed
Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Bakasana, It’s taken a lot of practice and it’s finally happened! The harder the struggle the more glorious the triumph! World Yoga Day.
Aditi Rao Hydari: The yoga way of life…International Yoga Day.
The yoga way of life…#internationalyogaday #moonchild #themoonmademedoit #findyourstrong #findyourbalance pic.twitter.com/jAbLD4evly
— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) June 21, 2017
Bipasha Basu: Inhale Love … Exhale Hate! love yourself. Yogi monkey International Yoga Day.
Juhi Chawla: Yoga means to unite the limited with the unlimited. – Sadhguru International Yoga Day.
Yoga means to unite the limited with the unlimited. – Sadhguru #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/A1ZdxpXRVs
— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) June 21, 2017
Arbaaz Khan: International Yoga Day 2017. Yoga by the bay Marine drive Mumbai.
Diana Penty: Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. International Yoga Day
“Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self.” #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/blM7pPhHtC
— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) June 21, 2017
Get the inside right …the outside will fall into place 🙏❤ #InternationalYogaDay #WorldYogaDay pic.twitter.com/RlfYlpy4L8
— Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) June 21, 2017