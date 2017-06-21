Sharing photographs in yoga positions and urging their fans and followers to follow it, a string of Bollywood celebrities like Hema Malini, Juhi Chawla and Shilpa Shetty celebrated the International Yoga Day on Wednesday.


Here’s what some of the celebrities tweeted:

Hema Malini: Today (is) International Yoga Day. On this day let’s take a pledge to adopt Yoga and keep us and our society in good health. I practice yoga every day too.

Shekhar Kapur: Lessons of Life: In this one moment lies an endless Ocean. Yoga. International Yoga Day.

Madhur Bhandarkar: Our ancient science has become the elixir of modern times. May we all progress on the path of health and bliss this International Yoga Day.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Bakasana, It’s taken a lot of practice and it’s finally happened! The harder the struggle the more glorious the triumph! World Yoga Day.

Aditi Rao Hydari: The yoga way of life…International Yoga Day.

Bipasha Basu: Inhale Love … Exhale Hate! love yourself. Yogi monkey International Yoga Day.

Juhi Chawla: Yoga means to unite the limited with the unlimited. – Sadhguru International Yoga Day.

Arbaaz Khan: International Yoga Day 2017. Yoga by the bay Marine drive Mumbai.

Diana Penty: Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. International Yoga Day

