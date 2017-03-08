On the occasion of International Women’s day, we got in touch with popular actors from Zindagi channel, to ask them what it means for them. Actors Ritu Barmecha, Hitesh Bhardwaj, Deeksha Sonakar share their views on celebrating the day.

Here’s what they have to say:

Ritu Barmecha a.k.a. Neema of ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’

Women’s Day doesn’t really mean anything to me because, according to me, it contradicts the idea of gender equality. I totally believe in gender equality and women in our country and around the world should be empowered every day and be given equal rights and respect as men. That is why for me, dedicating a day to women makes no sense.

Hitesh Bhardwaj a.k.a. Ravi of ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’

For me, Women’s Day can never be about a mere 24 hours of celebration. A single day is not enough to express my gratitude and love towards the women in my life because they never cease to inspire me. They bring in the right synergy and they nurture lives like nobody else can. It breaks my heart when I see a woman being ill-treated. Women don’t need equality, I feel they are far superior than that. They are powerful, beautiful and the real pillars of strength in our lives and we must value their presence. Cheers to all the amazing ladies! Happy Women’s Day!

Deeksha Sonalkar a.k.a. Shikha of ‘Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par’

Elenor Roosevelt said “A woman is like a tea bag- you never know how strong she is until she is put in hot water!”. I see a change, a very small but a definite one, where women have broken the mindless rules set by society and are climbing up the ladder towards equality. Even though not completely, but, men have come to terms with powerful women whether at home or in the work place. We are human beings and not goddesses, we don’t want to be put on a pedestal but we want to live our lives on our own terms.”

Megha Chakraborty a.k.a. Niyati of ‘Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par’

Like my character Niyati in the show, ‘Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par’, I firmly believe in empowering women. I believe women are capable of successfully playing different roles in life. Every woman must have her own identity, work towards achieving her dreams and should not give it up for anyone. I am proud to be a woman and we should all stand up against any kind of injustice happening against us and fight for our rights.

Ashish Kadian a.k.a. Arya of ‘Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par’

Women play an important role in our lives and help us become better human beings. I salute all the women for effortlessly playing multiple roles in our lives and that too without any expectations. We need to appreciate their efforts and respect them by spending more time with them. We should shower them with love and attention not just on one particular day but throughout the year. Wishing all you lovely ladies a Happy Women’s Day!