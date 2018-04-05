The current generation of Bollywood actors other than acting onscreen is also aggressively following their favourite activities including indulging in sports to keep themselves fit and healthy. From Tiger Shroff to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood stars also share some genuine love for sports.

Sports is a great source of fitness and a medium to improve personal and interpersonal values, playing a sport is an effective stress-buster too for these actors. On this day of international Sports Day, we look at Bollywood actors who are known for their love towards the sport they play.

Taapsee Pannu – Squash

Actress Taapsee Pannu has an obsession with the game of Squash. She has been playing the game since last few years and is one of her secrets to fitness. Taapsee is often seen teaming up with her co-actors to play squash on sets of her films for friendly matches.

Randeep Hooda – Horse Riding and Polo

Randeep is a professional horse rider and has won several accolades in equestrian competitions! A keen polo player, Randeep’s interest stems from his love for horses and horse-riding. The actor has his own stable, and even competes in Polo competitions and Dressage. Horse riding is one of the fitness fundas of Randeep beyond the regular gym.

Deepika Padukone – Badminton

The reigning queen of Bollywood Deepika Padukone’s fitness secret lies in more than the customary gym exercises. Daughter of ace badminton player Prakash Padukone, Deepika played badminton on a National level. However, not everyone is aware that she was also a state-level baseball player. She aces the game as it’s in her blood and is often seen playing badminton when not shooting.