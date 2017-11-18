INTERESTING!!! Shah Rukh Khan’s Production Collaborates With Netflix

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment has partnered with Netflix to bring out a multilingual series based on the book ‘Bard of Blood’ penned by young Indian author Bilal Siddiqi, the story will be brought to life as an eight-episode high-octane political espionage thriller series.

Shah Rukh said in a statement: “We have always tried to create world-class content and entertainment from India. Netflix has shown that Indian stories have a global audience and we would love to use this platform and its reach to tell more stories.”

Reed Hastings, Netflix Founder and CEO, is excited about expanding its slate of originals in India.”We are thrilled to work with a brilliant, young writer like Bilal Siddiqi and take his gripping, inventive storytelling to Netflix members worldwide,” said Hastings.

We are proud to partner with @netflix for our first Original Series, based on the book ‘The Bard of Blood’. @iamsrk @reedhastings @netflixindia pic.twitter.com/wguWr5bBXM — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) November 17, 2017

Set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent, the multilingual series will tell the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand, who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani to save his country and a long-lost love.

A combination of combat skills, intellectual background, and personal circumstances propel Kabir to avenge the past and face his deadliest enemies in a race against time according to the makers, the series will involve “intricate, highly stylised action sequences never before seen on screen in India”.

The series will be shot on location and the characters will interact in Hindi, Urdu, English and other languages.Venky Mysore, CEO, Red Chillies, said: “We can’t wait to bring this thrilling nail-biter to screens around the world.”

On the work front, SRK is now busy shooting for his dwarf film. The actor will be seen with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the movie. It is directed by Aanand L Rai and the movie will be released on Christmas next year!