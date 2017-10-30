The year of 2017 has been full of surprises. This year several big movies tanked at the box office, wherein the content-driven films played the hero. Even the festival releases didn’t do that well at the box office except a few of them. But nevertheless, the year 2017 is coming to an end and we are sure that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai will leave a huge impact at the box office.

Producers and makers emphasis on festivals for releasing their films. There is literally a competition between the films which tend to clash on the same day that too if it is a festival release. The coming years 2018 and 2019 are full of big-budget movies that will have a festive release. The dates have been already booked for the next two years. Have a look:

2018

January 26th, 2018 Republic Day

2.0

Shankar’s 2.0 is an upcoming Indian science fiction film and it is a sequel of Enthiran (Robot) 2010. The movie stars Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar. This movie is believed to be one of the most awaited and expensive Indian films. The film is all set to create havoc at the box office on January 25, 2018.

Padman

Recently, the makers of Padman made an announcement about the new release date. The film was supposed to be release in April but now it will hit the theatres on January 26, 2018. Padman is a comedy-drama directed by R Balki which stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. We will also see Amitabh Bachchan in a special role.

March 2nd, 2018 Holi

Drive

Drive is an action comedy film starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar. The movie is all set to release on March 2, 2018, and it is a Holi release. Karan Johar has also confirmed that this film is the first instalment of a new film series.

Hate Story 4

The Hate Story franchise has always shown us stories which thrill us! This erotic thriller is loved by the fans. And this time the film will have Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi. We are sure that they will set the screen on fire with their crackling chemistry in this Vishal Pandya film.

June 2018 Eid

Race 3

Race is a franchise which people have loved no matter what. After waiting for so long, the producers have finally announced the third instalment. But this time, we won’t see Saif Ali Khan but Salman Khan. This announcement did come as a shocker to many but all the Salman fans were rejoicing. Race 3 now will be directed by Remo D’Souza and it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol.

August 15, 2018 Independence Day

Gold

Gold is a biopic based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh, who was on the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Amit Sadh. Gold is slated to release on Independence Day 2018.

November 2018 Diwali

Thugs of Hindostan

Like Aamir Khan came up with Secret Superstar in 2017, he is again all set to come back in next Diwali too! With Thugs of Hindostan which also has Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, this starry film will released in November 2018. We are sure this amazing star cast will surely surprise us with something big!

December 2018 Christmas

Shah Rukh Khan’s untitled film (Dwarf)

This untitled Anand L Rai’s film is set to release on the eve of Christmas 2018. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as a dwarf in the film and it also has a cameo by Salman Khan. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

2019

March 2019 Holi

Kesari

After releasing his movies on Republic Day and Independence Day, Akshay Kumar is coming on Holi 2019. His next with Karan Johar is a film based on the epic battle of Saragarhi. Earlier, even Salman was backing this project but he has now opted out of it.

June 2019 Eid

Bharat

Yet again, we will see Dabangg Khan’s film Bharat on Eid 2019. It will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will be a remake of a South Korean hit, An Ode To My Father. The shoot of the film will begin from April 2018.

August 2019 Independence day

Brahmastra

Brahmastra is a Hindi film which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in strong roles. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is all set to release in 2019 on the eve of Independence Day.

October 2019 Diwali

Housefull 4

The makers of Housefull recently announced its fourth instalment and it received a kind of mixed reactions. This ensemble cast film has made good money at the box office before. Now, Housefull 4 will be released in Diwali 2019 and it might get bigger because of the holiday release. Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh will be starring in this part too.

December 2019 Christmas

Kick 2

Kick 2 is a sequel of its previous part Kick, and it stars Salman Khan (obviously)! The makers haven’t yet confirmed the release of the film but according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, it is being said that the team has booked Christmas for the release!

Well, this list looks amazing! Isn’t it?