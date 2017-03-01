Popular Gujarati humourist Taarak Mehta passed away on Wednesday morning after prolonged illness. He was 88.

Mehta died here, his family confirmed. They also intend to donate Mehta’s body to science.

A relative of the writer, Atul Bhatt said: “He died of old age.” Bhatt is a doctor.

Mehta’s famous works include “Duniya Ne Undha Chasma“, which inspired the hit Hindi sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah“. He has also written six popular Gujarati plays.

Born in December 26, 1929, Mehta was honoured with Padma Shri in 2015.