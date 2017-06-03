In today’s day and age of social media taking over our lives, it comes as absolutely no surprise that a one year old child has broken the internet by his adorable smile and charm.

Tusshar Kapoor’s son, Laksshya Kapoor celebrated his first birthday on the 1st of June 2017 with all his chuddie-buddies alongside him. And he broke the internet!

Check out the inside pictures of the adorable baby boy’s 1st birthday party!

The birthday boy dressed in orange and blue was snapped cutting the cake with his father Tusshar Kapoor. The little star was all smiles after gathering all the attention and love from the guest at the bash.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan who’s been taking the internet by storm, also attended the birthday party. In the inside pictures from the event, you can see the little one enjoying the love and care which he is getting from his loves ones.

Kareena and Taimur were colour coordinated in blue. The actress was comfortably dressed in a cotton shirt and black pants, paired with brown heels. Whereas, little Taimur looked adorable in a blue shirt and denim.

Mumbai Mirror reported that the actor organised a designated toddler zone, a tattoo corner, a guitarist, a dedicated corner for Insta Pics and also an interactive puppet show for Laksshya’s birthday bash. About his friends attending the do, Tusshar said, “I would like to keep it a secret. It’ll be a close-knit group of people, who have got to know him, dropping by to wish him. I also want my family to share the moment with me so I have asked dad, mum, Ekta and my cousins to save the date.”

