Grammy Award winning Canadian singer Justin Bieber performed to a stadium full of his fans, who were excited, emotional and euphoric as the “Baby” singer took the stage in India for the first time on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old Prince of Pop is here as part of his Purpose World Tour, organised by White Fox India, and sponsored by Jio.

“Hello India,” Bieber said to the crowd of Beliebers, who waited for hours altogether in scorching heat to watch him perform on a humongous stage enhanced by graphics as well as enlivened with startling fireworks and the rousing response of the audience.

“What a beautiful night for me as I am here in this beautiful country for the first time and you people are fav (favourite),” Bieber said at the D.Y. Patil Stadium here on a full moon night.

1 of 7

His fans welcomed him by putting their hands in the air, while some female fans were seen overcome by emotions as he sang his famous songs “Cold water”, “Love yourself”, “I will show you how”.

The crowd at the show, which saw “Harry Potter” actress Elarica Johnson as host, had Bollywood presence with celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Annu Malik, Remo D’Souza, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Rampal, Sridevi, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan and Raveena Tandon — some of whom brought along their children.

In the run up to the headlining act, DJ Sartek and DJ Zaeden set the ball rolling, paving the stage for Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, who has a huge fan following of his own.

When Bieber finally hit the stage — wearing a pair of shorts and a T-shirt — with his team of dancers, the excitement in the crowd was at its peak.There were fans dressed in black T-shirts with ‘BELIEBER’ written across them, and those flaunting tees with his photographs and even others with hoardings that read “We love you Bieber” and “Meri jaan” at the venue.

The crowd predominantly saw youngsters, but it was interesting to note how people had come from various parts of the country — and in groups — to witness the concert, one of the biggest in India in recent times.