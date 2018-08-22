Inside Edge 2: This Is How Richa Chadha Is Prepping For Her Role In The Upcoming Season!

Richa Chadha is all set to reprise her role of the feisty Zarina Malik for the Amazon web series, Inside Edge 2, which will see her taking on the big world of cricket; a woman standing tall in a world of men.

For her role, Richa underwent a serious look change, going for a long bob with high lights to portray the boss woman she is set to play again.

This time however, Richa is going one step further to execute her part perfectly. As her character is the co-owner of the Mumbai Mavericks, a cricket league team, the Masaan actress recently met with sports management and cricketing experts to research a little more on her role, while she was in the Land Down Under attending a film festival. Richa wanted to understand the statistical workings of the playing field and understand that technical aspects of the game. Since she plays the owner of a cricket team, she further to delve and understand the dynamics from another country’s perspective on the game and the workings behind it. So in order to make her execution of the role more perfect, the Fukrey actress aligned a few meetings with the top bosses in the Australian Board of Cricket.

Inside Edge 2 is produced by Excel Entertainment and also stars season 1 favourites Vivek Oberoi and Angad Bedi.