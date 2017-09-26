Infernal Affairs To Get A Bollywood Remake Soon!

Infernal Affairs, a 2002 cult movie from Hong Kong which inspired Martin Scorcese’s “The Departed”, is set to be remade in India, courtesy a collaboration between AZURE Entertainment and Warner Bros.

Mumbai-based AZURE Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Warner Bros India on Monday announced a strategic collaboration to jointly invest in and produce the Indian remake of Infernal Affairs.

The companies are at an advanced stage of formalizing the director for the proposed Hindi remake of Infernal Affairs, which is in the crime thriller genre.

This project is the first of a two-picture deal between the two companies to jointly develop, produce and distribute key titles from the Warner Bros library for the Indian local film market.

“It is a matter of pride for a young company like ours to collaborate with Warner Bros to jointly develop and produce the local language adaptation of this amazing movie. We are thrilled to be working with the Warner Bros India team and cannot wait to get started,” said Sunir Kheterpal, CEO, AZURE Entertainment.

Denzil Dias, Managing Director, Warner Bros India, said: “This is an exciting time for us to be partnering in local language production with the team at AZURE, who are passionate about film and storytelling, and ideally placed to adapt and develop foreign language source material into Indian language remakes.

“We could not have chosen a better title than ‘Infernal Affairs‘ to announce this collaboration. We look forward to bringing great new Indian language films to local and global audiences.”

In the near future, they will also announce the second Warner Bros title on which an Indian remake shall be developed.

Are you excited for this one?