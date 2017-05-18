Industry lost a great actress: Celebs mourn Reema Lagoo’s death

A string of Bollywood faces like Boman Irani, Kunal Kohli and Madhur Bhandarkar have paid tributes to veteran film, stage and television actress Reema Lagoo, who died in Mumbai early on Thursday following a cardiac arrest.

The 59-year-old artiste breathed her last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH), in Andheri West, where she was rushed shortly after midnight.

Reema became famous for portraying the “middle-aged, modern, but understanding mother” to some of the biggest stars in the industry on both big and small screens.

Reema was noted for her roles in several blockbusters like “Hum Aapke Hain Kaun”, “Aashiqui”, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Hum Saath Saath Hain”, “Maine Pyar Kiya”, “Kal Ho Na Ho”, “Vastaav”, “Saajan”, “Rangeela” etc.

On television, she was seen in prominent roles in “Khandaan”, “Shrimaan Shrimati”, “Tu Tu, Main Main,” “Do Aur Do Paanch”, and the latest ongoing serial “Naamkaran“.

Here is what the celebrities had to say:

Madhur Bhandarkar: “Sad to hear about Reema Lagoo. Remember working with her as an associate director in ‘Rangeela’. A talented actress and a warm person. RIP.”

Boman Irani: “Our very dear Reema Lagoo is no more. Always kind, funny and loving. Saddened. RIP”

Ashoke Pandit: “It’s shocking to know about the sad demise of Reema Lagooji. Industry has lost a wonderful human being and a great actress. RIP.”

Kunal Kohli: “I am shocked to hear about Reemaji. RIP Reema Lagoo. One of warmest, nicest people on and off screen. This is very shocking and sad.”

Shriya Pilgaonkar: “Reema Maushi passed away early this morning. A big loss. A personal loss. Known her since I was a child . RIP…Reema Lagoo. Miss you.”

This is truly sad news…she was warm, gracious and an exceptional actor…I had the privilege of directing her….#RIPReemaLagoo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 18, 2017

Shocked & saddened. Reema Lagoo ji will be missed. She will always be remembered for her iconic roles in cinema & on stage. RIP — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 18, 2017

Sad to hear about #ReemaLagoo. Remember working with her as an associate director in #Rangeela.A talented actress & a warm person. RIP🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 18, 2017

We said goodbye to one another after making a promise to meet soon. That never happened . We think we have time.We don’t!!Goodbye Reemaji. — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 18, 2017

It’s shocking to know about the sad demise of #ReemaLagoo ji. Industry has lost A wonderful human being & a great actress.#RIP.🙏 pic.twitter.com/yCSClHmXYU — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 18, 2017

Saddened to hear abt #ReemaLagoo!Industry has lost one of the finest actors.Warmth which she used to bring on screens is beyond words! #RIP — Punit Goenka (@punitgoenka) May 18, 2017

Veteran Hindi Actress #ReemaLagoo (Age 59) passed away due to Cardiac arrest in Mumbai.. She acted in #MainePyarKiya & several movies.. RIP! pic.twitter.com/t3FopJ5Djq — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 18, 2017

I wish we wrote better roles for actresses. #ReemaLagoo‘s immense talent was traded in for stereotypical mother roles, from the age of 30! — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) May 18, 2017

Am shocked to hear about Reemaji RIP #ReemaLagoo

One of warmest,nicest people on and off screen. This is very shocking & sad — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 18, 2017