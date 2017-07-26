After the Bombay High Court on Monday rejected the petition filed against Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar. Priya Singh Paul, a woman who claims to be the biological daughter of late Sanjay Gandhi, on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the release of the movie.

The counsel from Paul’s side claimed before a three judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra for an urgent hearing. Indu Sarkar releases this Friday. The council stated that the Madhur Bhandarkar-directed movie is “full of concocted facts and is totally derogatory”

The bench, also comprising of justices Amitava Roy and A.M. Khanwilkar, refused to give a date for hearing the plea. “You give your memo. We will see to it. We are not giving any date,” the bench said.

The Bombay High Court also noted that no acknowledged descendant of Sanjay Gandhi has raised an objection to the film. The court acknowledged that the scope of judicial review is very limited once a film is certified by CBFC – which is expert statutory body to certify films. The court said if the movie has been certified by CBFC the petitioner has no right to put a stay on the release of the movie. The film Indu Sarkar will release in theaters on 28th July 2017.

She alleged that the main characters of the film Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi are been shown in a bad light and hence the movie shouldn’t release.

Madhur Bhandarkar told Indian Express, “We never thought the controversy would reach to this level because ultimately it is a film and not a biopic. It is not even a docu drama of on the Emergency. It is just focusing on certain incidents that happened during the Emergency period that’s all that we are showing with a little bit of fiction.”