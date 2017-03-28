Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who on Monday revealed the first look of his new film “Indu Sarkar“, says the project is currently in post-production.

“First look of ‘Indu Sarkar’. Thank you to Kirti Kulhari for working so hard for my character and getting it so vibrantly alive on screen,” Bhandarkar tweeted along with an image of the actress looking bruised, battered and dishevelled.

The film narrates the story of a stammering poetess who rebels against the system during the Emergency (1975-1977). It also features Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury.

On the sidelines of Society Leadership Awards 2017 here on Sunday, Bhandarkar said: “The post production work is going on. The movie will release in July or August.”

“The film depicts what exactly happened in those months from 1975 to 1977. The entire film is based on that time frame and political upheaval,” he added.

Talking about the protagonist Indu, played by Kirti, the “Corporate” director said: “I thought Kirti would be able to justify the role and she has done remarkably well. Every filmmaker has this image of a protagonist in his mind, Kirti has taken the level a notch higher and completely justified the role in par with my vision.”

A recipient of the Padma Shri, Madhur is known for his socially relevant films like “Traffic Signal”, “Chandni Bar”, “Fashion” and “Page 3”. He feels youth will be eager to watch “Indu Sarkar”.

“I think this current generation is really excited to know what happened in that time of Emergency.”

Asked about the censor board’s stand in the current government, the National Award winning filmmaker said: “It doesn’t matter whether it’s the current government or the last one… People always had problems with CBFC. Whether ‘Chandni Bar’, ‘Page 3’ or ‘Traffic Signal’, I’ve always faced issues from CBFC.

“Like I said before, I think CBFC should be a little more moderate. They should be pushing the envelope, not the other way around.

“I think they will change gradually, time will change and I definitely want to see changes. This process of going to CBFC, then to revising committee and then you go Tribunal (Film Certification Appellate Tribunal), this is a process and it takes time. I am a firm believer that gradually change will come and I do believe in Modi government.”