After staging the protest in Pune, Congress’ activist didn’t allow Madhur Bhandarkar, director of Indu Sarkar, to come out of the hotel for the press conference to be held in Nagpur. Set against the backdrop of 1975-77 Emergency, the film’s characters are inspired by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi.

Staying at Hotel Center Point, Ramdaspeth, Madhur Bhandarkar scheduled the press conference at Port’ O Gomez restaurant in Gandhi Nagar at 11.30am. Before he could leave for the event, around 50 Congress workers led by city-president Vikas Thakre gathered in front of the hotel. The things started getting dirty as they started raising slogans against the film and film maker. Madhur decided to cancel the press conference at 11.15 AM to avoid creating a much bigger controversy. Journalists present at the venue got an official confirmation of the cancellation from the personal staff of Bhandarkar.

Dear @OfficeOfRG after Pune I have 2 cancel today’s PressCon at Nagpur.Do you approve this hooliganism? Can I have my Freedom of Expression? pic.twitter.com/y44DXiOOgp — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) July 16, 2017

The venue of the press conference was also preoccupied by 10-12 Congress workers but they remained harmless as Bhandarkar didn’t show up. Because of not indulging in any violent activity, police didn’t took any action about the same.

Bhandarkar, after cancelling the event, tweeted to Rahul Gandhi’s Office saying, “Dear @OfficeOfRG after Pune I have 2 cancel today’s PressCon at Nagpur.Do you approve of this hooliganism? Can I have my Freedom of Expression?”

Bhandarkar has already clarified the accusations of maligning image of Indira Gandhi and other Congress leaders of the past by stating that he would’ve made documentary in that case and not a film. “Indu Sarkar” stars Kirti Kulhari and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal roles and is slated to release on 28th July 2017 (If everything goes well!) The director has made clear that he will not show the film to anyone, especially the politicians asking for exclusive screenings.