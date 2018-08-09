India’s Most Wanted: Here Are Some Unrevealed Details About This Arjun Kapoor Starrer!

After completing the shooting for Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Vipul Shah’s Namaste England, Arjun Kapoor is all set to dive into the production of his next biggie. The actor begins the shooting for Raj Kumar Gupta’s next, India’s Most Wanted tomorrow.

“The shooting for India’s Most Wanted will kick off this Friday, 10th August in Mumbai. They will shoot there for 10-12 days and after that there will be a short break before they begin the second schedule early next month at a different location. A few portions of the film will also be shot in Nepal,” a source close to the project informed us.

The source further added that the supporting cast of this film will mostly be fresh faces. “The casting for other officers who will feature in the Intelligence Bureau and police force in the film has been done and most of them are new names. Since it’s inspired by a real-life incident, Raj Kumar Gupta wanted to give it an authentic feel to the movie and hence he opted for some fresh names over the well-known actors.”

India’s Most Wanted is said to be the most ambitious project for both Arjun Kapoor and Raj Kumar Gupta. The director has reportedly spent three years researching, writing and casting for this edge-of-the-seat thriller. Inspired by a secret mission that was conducted between 2012 and 2014 to capture India’s one of the most dreaded terrorists, the film celebrates the valour and courage of unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to protect ours. Arjun will be seen playing an intelligence officer in this Fox Star Studios production scheduled to release on May 24, 2019.

Talking about collaborating with Raid director for the first time Arjun had said in his statement, “Working with Raj Kumar sir obviously excited me. His films are raw and gritty. They talk about true events and true heroes. When he narrated India’s Most Wanted to me I was moved. I was proud of my motherland and its unsung heroes. It is a film that will inspire patriotism within all of us. To play a character that might not be known to everybody but needs to be known by everybody was exciting. It’s always been something that has been at the back of my mind. It intrigues me as an actor to play this role but it excites me as an audience that I will be getting a chance to see this story unfold on the big screen.”