India’s Most Wanted: Arjun Kapoor’s Look Revealed & It’s As Intense As It Can Get!

Here comes the much awaited look of Arjun Kapoor from the most talked about India’s Most Wanted, an espionage thriller which is inspired from true events.

India’s Most Wanted will bring alive the mission of capturing the most wanted terrorist, without firing a single bullet. Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing the role of an intelligence officer for the first time on celluloid.

“Arjun plays a no-nonsense IB officer in the film who is also an ordinary guy at heart like the rest of us. Since the film is inspired by a true-life story, we wanted to keep the look as real as possible. We discussed it for a month as the emphasis is more on the character’s state of mind rather than his physical attributes,” said Raj Kumar Gupta, adding that he has spoken to the people connected with the event to understand their physical and emotional journey as the story is more about this unsung hero’s resilience and intelligence.

India’s Most Wanted is produced by Fox Star Studios and Rajkumar Gupta. The film releases in theatres on 24th May 2019.