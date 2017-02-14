Indian Idol 9’s Special Episode: Kangana, Shahid, Saif Promote Rangoon

Rangoon stars Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming film. The trio recently graced the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol 9, to shoot for a Rangoon special episode. While Kangana looked quite the desi girl dazzling in a royal blue net saree, Saif looked hot in a black leather jacket and Shahid stole the show in his cream coloured outfit.

The actors were seen enjoying to the fullest! Saif exhibited his musical skills by playing the guitar while Shahid was captured while clicking a selfie with a fan. With Rangoon, Kangana is coming back to the big screen after over a year, her previous release being Tanu Weds Manu: Returns in 2015.

Check out the video right here –

The film, helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj is scheduled to hit theatres on 24th February.