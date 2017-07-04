The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2017 which is all set to celebrate diversity this year as its central theme has just released its list of nominations. The festival this year will run from 10th to 22nd August and will showcase over 60 films across 20 languages.


Here is the list of Nominees for this year :

BEST ACTOR MALE

BEST ACTOR MALE 
Amitabh BachchanPink
Rajkumar RaoTrapped
Sushant Singh RajputM S Dhoni
Hrithik RoshanKaabil
Lalit BhelMukti Bhawan
Adil HussainMukti Bhawan
Aamir KhanDangal

BEST ACTOR FEMALE

BEST ACTOR FEMALE 
Alia BhattDear Zindagi
Vidya BaalanKahaani 2
Tanishtha ChatterjeeDr. Rakhmabai
Kavya MadhavanPinneyum
Ratna PathakLipstick under my Burkha
Konkona Sen SharmaLipstick under my Burkha

BEST INDIE FILM

BEST INDIE FILM
A Billion Colour Story
Loktak Lairembee
Mukti Bhawan
Lipstick under my Burkha
Death in the Gunj

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST DIRECTOR 
Nikhil ManjooReservation
Nitesh TiwariDangal
Vikramaditya MotwaneTrapped
N PadmakumarA Billion Colour Story
Buddhadeb DasguptaTope
Alankrita SrivastavaLipstick under my Burkha
S S RajamouliBaahubali 2 – The Conclusion
Konkona Sen SharmaDeath in the Gunj

BEST FILM

BEST FILM
Pink
Sultan
Joker
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
MS Dhoni

PEOPLE’S CHOICE

PEOPLE’S CHOICE
Dangal
Baahubali 2

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is one of the largest Indian film festivals being hosted outside India. The Victorian Government supports the festival and last year they awarded the festival with the very prestigious ‘Melbourne Award’.

According to reports, Konkana Sen’s Lipstick Under My Burkha will be opening the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Speaking of being the opening film, director Alankrita Shrivastava expressed her joy, “It is a great honour that Lipstick Under My Burkha will be opening the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. While the film has travelled to many parts of the world, it will be screened in Australia for the first time. I am really looking forward to the reaction of the Australian audience.”

Vidya Balan is returning as an ambassador of the festival. The actress is happy about women’s representation at the gala. “I am excited by the work of female directors and writers who have their work showing at the festival. Over the past few years, a new generation of Indian filmmakers has begun to shine on the global stage,” Vidya said in a statement.

