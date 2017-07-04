The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2017 which is all set to celebrate diversity this year as its central theme has just released its list of nominations. The festival this year will run from 10th to 22nd August and will showcase over 60 films across 20 languages.

Here is the list of Nominees for this year :

BEST ACTOR MALE

BEST ACTOR MALE Amitabh Bachchan Pink Rajkumar Rao Trapped Sushant Singh Rajput M S Dhoni Hrithik Roshan Kaabil Lalit Bhel Mukti Bhawan Adil Hussain Mukti Bhawan Aamir Khan Dangal

BEST ACTOR FEMALE

BEST ACTOR FEMALE Alia Bhatt Dear Zindagi Vidya Baalan Kahaani 2 Tanishtha Chatterjee Dr. Rakhmabai Kavya Madhavan Pinneyum Ratna Pathak Lipstick under my Burkha Konkona Sen Sharma Lipstick under my Burkha

BEST INDIE FILM

BEST INDIE FILM A Billion Colour Story Loktak Lairembee Mukti Bhawan Lipstick under my Burkha Death in the Gunj

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST DIRECTOR Nikhil Manjoo Reservation Nitesh Tiwari Dangal Vikramaditya Motwane Trapped N Padmakumar A Billion Colour Story Buddhadeb Dasgupta Tope Alankrita Srivastava Lipstick under my Burkha S S Rajamouli Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion Konkona Sen Sharma Death in the Gunj

BEST FILM

BEST FILM Pink Sultan Joker Ae Dil Hai Mushkil MS Dhoni

PEOPLE’S CHOICE

PEOPLE’S CHOICE Dangal Baahubali 2

Trending :

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is one of the largest Indian film festivals being hosted outside India. The Victorian Government supports the festival and last year they awarded the festival with the very prestigious ‘Melbourne Award’.

According to reports, Konkana Sen’s Lipstick Under My Burkha will be opening the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Speaking of being the opening film, director Alankrita Shrivastava expressed her joy, “It is a great honour that Lipstick Under My Burkha will be opening the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. While the film has travelled to many parts of the world, it will be screened in Australia for the first time. I am really looking forward to the reaction of the Australian audience.”

Vidya Balan is returning as an ambassador of the festival. The actress is happy about women’s representation at the gala. “I am excited by the work of female directors and writers who have their work showing at the festival. Over the past few years, a new generation of Indian filmmakers has begun to shine on the global stage,” Vidya said in a statement.