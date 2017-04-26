Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, whose next is a Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer “The Ring” (tentatively titled), says the actual title of his film is not yet decided but will be done soon.

“The name of the film is not yet decided, we have some time. August 11… The film is going to release. So we will announce the name very soon,” Imtiaz said at the screening of Richa Chadha’s debut production Khoon Ali Chithi on Monday.

Asked about the box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s film “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha“, Imtiaz said: “There are only 52 weeks in a year and some of them have been taken away by other things and of course, there are more than 52 films. So, clashes are not a big deal.”

The “Tamasha” director also gave his views on short films.

“I am very much interested in short films. I have released two short films and I am planning to make some more. It is interesting as you can showcase a different story. All the stories are not of one and a half hour or two hours. So we cannot make a feature film on it.

“The impact of short films and feature films are different. Short films are like pickles so, it’s very effective at a time. But you cannot eat it for a long time. For that you need vegetables, which is like a long film. So, I think both things are necessary,” said the “Highway” director.