Imtiaz Ali keen to cast his Tamasha stars Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor in a play!

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s fans might get to see them together on stage, very soon, thanks to Imtiaz Ali! The filmmaker, who had cast the two in his 2015 directorial Tamasha, has reportedly expressed his interest to cast them together again, this time in a play!

Ranbir and Deepika seem to be a favourite with Imtiaz Ali, who shares a great bond with the two actors. The filmmaker has cast either of them in several of his films. He has cast Deepika in films like Love Aaj Kal (2009) and Cocktail (2012) and Ranbir in Rockstar (2011), a film, for which the actor will be remembered always!

In 2015, Imtiaz cast Ranbir and Deepika together in Tamasha, a romantic drama which he wrote and directed. Compared to the hype generated before its release, Tamasha did an average business at the box office, grossing Rs 65.5 crores, albeit the songs, composed by A R Rahman became very popular.

Imtiaz’s love for theatre dates back to his connection with Ibtida, the dramatics society at Delhi’s Hindu College. Expressing his love for the stage, the filmmaker had once stated that theatre has been a very important element in his life, and has taught him things which help him when he is on the sets of his films. He had even stated that he never aspired to be a film director and sometimes feels surprised at the fact that he actually turned out to be one! Hence, it should not come as a surprise that he wants to pursue his love for the stage, along with films!

Imtiaz Ali is presently busy shooting for his upcoming film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead. The project, which might reportedly be titled Raula, is expected to clash with Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha at the box office on 11th August.