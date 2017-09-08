Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who has worked with A.R. Rahman for films like Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha, says the Oscar winning composer’s life is worth a biopic but feels it can wait.

Imtiaz attended the premiere of One Heart: The A.R. Rahman Concert Film here on Thursday.

Asked whether a biopic should be made on Rahman, he said, “Definitely… I think a biopic should be made on A.R. Rahman sir, but I don’t think this is the right time to make film on his life.

“One can start with the research but it should be made later on. He is too young and he has not even reached the middle point of his career.”

Trending :

Rahman has marked 25 years of his music career in films.

The movie’s premiere was attended by celebrities like Ashutosh Gowariker, Armaan Malik, Boney Kapoor, Akriti Kakar, Javed Jaffery, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Raghav Sachar, Mukesh Chhabra, Roop Kumar Rathod, Lalit Pandit, Pankaj Udhas and Jubin Nautiyal.

After a mixed response to his last film Jab Harry Met Sejal, what is Imtiaz planning for his future project?

“I am writing new scripts. I am trying to figure out which one is good and as usual, I am trying to find best scripts to which I can do justice.”

According to recent reports, Ranbir Kapoor might just team up with director Imtiaz Ali for their third venture together after Rockstar (2011) and Tamasha (2015). A source close to the actor has revealed, “Ranbir will be a part of Imtiaz’s next. That’s not all, the actor will go through a massive transformation for this film. Imtiaz plans to show different stages of the character’s life in the film.”

What’s interesting to note is that both the filmmaker and the actor are reeling under box-office flops. Even actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma couldn’t save Imtiaz’s latest release, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and it failed to create magic at the box-office. Ranbir’s film, Jagga Jasoos, on the other hand, performed underwhelmingly, which has put both of them in a tight spot.