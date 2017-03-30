Imran Khan bats for treatment of cancer-stricken girl child

Actor Imran Khan, who has a daughter, feels sad to see people who don’t want to spend on the treatment of their daughter suffering from cancer, and he wants to change such people’s mind.

“I am a father of a young daughter. And when I hear stories that someone doesn’t want to pay for their daughter’s treatment, I feel sad and remorseful. I don’t understand it. So I think, I need to change people’s mind. I am driven to do so as this is like a personal issue for me,” Imran said on the sidelines of Helping Hands, an exhibition-cum-fundraiser held on Wednesday in aid of cancer patients.

“Though I am working with this cause for almost four years, this year we want to raise awareness about a new issue. Treatment of girl child. Unfortunately, due to gender bias and backward mindset, very often girls are not given full cancer treatment. People are not willing to spend money on girl child cancer treatment,” said the “Delhi Belly” actor.

“We are trying to raise awareness and funds. So far through this event, we have raised Rs 21 lakh, which is all going towards cancer treatment, rehabilitation, accommodation and nutrition.”

Imran Khan was last seen in 2015’s Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut. The film has bombed at the Box Office.

Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. He got married to his girlfriend Avantika Malik immediately after his debut. The two married in 2011 after having a 10 year relationship. The couple were blessed with a baby girl in June 2014.

Imran Khan hasn’t signed any films yet. The actor was replaced by Sidharth Malhotra, who was then replaced by Harshvardhan Kapoor for Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi.

Watch this space for more Bollywood updates. Stay tuned!