The time we thought Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t in the limelight anymore, IMDB released a list of Top 10 actors of Indian Cinema and guess what, he tops the list! With two releases this year Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal, SRK has ruled Star Meter.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, IMDb has released the list of Top 10 actors on the basis of their Star Meter stats, page views, and took into consideration which actor stayed at the top for the longer time.

King Khan was followed by Mr. Perfectionist, who did two movies this year Secret Superstar and Dangal which broke the overseas box office records after it released in India in 2016. While Salman Khan has been ranked on the third position. Even though Salman’s 2017 movie Tubelight doomed at the box office. He’s back in the limelight for his next movie Tiger Zinda Hai.

Tamannaah Bhatia stood 4th on the list with 50 credits to her name. The actress rose to popularity because of the character in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan. She was followed by Irrfan Khan on the 5th position who gave two amazing movies this year Hindi Medium and Qarib Qarib Singlle.

Then came the Baahubali megastar Prabhas, who is on the 6th position followed by Anushka Sharma on the 8th position. Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif took the next two spots respectively.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan along with Amitabh Bachchan, while SRK is busy shooting for his next which is directed by Aanand L Rai. The movie also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan is all set for his next release Tiger Zinda Hai. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is set to release on 22nd December, 2017. The story revolves around East Indian agent Tiger who joins forces with Pakistani agent Zoya to battle a ruthless militant.