“I’m Happy That Karan Johar Is Making Me Feel So Welcome”: Kangana Ranaut

The news of Kangana Ranaut appearing on Karan Johar’s new show India’s Next Superstars has got everyone curious and talking. After the war of words between Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut over the nepotism issue, this comes as a surprise. Earlier Kangana on Koffee with Karan had accused Karan for being the flag-bearer of nepotism. Karan hit back at the actress by asking her to quit Bollywood. Things got messier when the film industry too spoke in favour of Karan and ganged up against Kangana.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kangana revealed her reason for agreeing to be a part of the show,“I am looking forward to being on the show. It is a professional commitment for which I’m being paid. What is delightful is that Karan is okay with doing the show with me and seems to be slowly warming up to me.”

She further spoke about her reason being that the show is a platform for outsiders and she wanted to come out in the support of the contestants. ‘Na khandaan, na sifarish… Bollywood ko hai sirf talent ka intezaar’ and added, “I am the epitome of the tagline being a self-made woman and actress myself, which is precisely why the channel wants me,” she said, quick to add that you can have a creative collaboration even with different sets of ideologies.

“I have not gone back on my ideology. I stick to what I believe in.” Fair enough, we say! In fact, Kangana is also okay if the nepotism debate crops up on the show as she said, “I have already written an open letter on it, but I am open to discussing any subject. Nepotism is a great subject to be discussed,”

On the other end when Karan was recently asked about his decision on coming face to face with Kangana, he had made a rather diplomatic statement saying, “Our heart is big, and our house is open to all. We will happily, lovingly and respectfully welcome her on the show.” In retaliation to this Kangana countered Karan’s welcome comment saying, “I’m happy that Karan is making me feel so welcome, but I think I have been worthy of every platform I’ve been on. I’ve earned my place and deserve to be on it. Nobody has to open any doors for me I am capable of opening all the doors myself.”

Let us know in the comment section if you are equally excited to see Karan and Kangana come face to face post their big fight on the show.