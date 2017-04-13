Iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar says that though a private person, he has now learnt how to share certain things of his life as his fans want to know more about him.

The forthcoming film “Sachin: A Billion Dreams” unveils a “different” side of his personality.

The cricketer, who was present at the trailer launch of the film, told media persons here: “Yes, I am a private person but learnt to share insight of my life for my fans. They are curious to know. So, in this film I tried to share information about me with my fans by finding a middle path where I am comfortable to share and they also get to know about me.”

The trailer launch took place in the presence of Tendulkar alongside the film’s director James Erskine, producer Ravi Bhagchandka and Shrikant Bhasi of Carnival Pictures.

The trailer shows his life’s journey and how he considers cricket as his religion. Interestingly, the docu-feature on Sachin Tendulkar will be simultaneously released in Marathi. Given the fact that Sachin is a Maharashtrian, the makers felt it was only apt to have a dubbed version in ‘aamchi’ language.

Sharing an anecdote from his childhood, he said: “I think I was as little as four years old when we all went to watch a film called ‘Maa’. We were travelling by bus. When the bus conductor asked ‘Kaunsa ticket chahiye?’ (Which ticket do you want?) Instead of taking the station’s name, I said ‘Maa’ film ka ticket chahiye (I want ticket of ‘Maa‘ film)”.

The film is slated to release on May 26.