We all know that Ileana D’Cruz made her stunning debut in the much appreciated Anurag Basu directed Barfi!, a film which had the suave Ranbir Kapoor and the extremely talented Priyanka Chopra as her co-stars. Not many know that the role of Salman Khan’s heroine in Wanted was initially offered to Ileana D’Cruz before Ayesha Takia got finalised.

The svelte Ileana D’Cruz, in a recent interview to a leading publication, revealed the real reason for her to refuse to star in Salman Khan’s Wanted. Readers may know that Wanted was actually the Hindi remake of the Telugu smash hit film Pokiri, which starred Mahesh Babu and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead.

Speaking in the interview, Ileana D’Cruz said that when she was offered to be the heroine of Wanted, she was extremely excited as it would have been her first film with Salman Khan. But, the reason for which she refused to be a part of the film was because of her examinations. Ileana added that, when Boney Kapoor had asked her to do the photoshoot, she said that she was sorry as she had her exams going on. Ileana D’Cruz even confessed in the interview that, she thought that she did not handle the situation well then, as she did not understand the gravity of the offer. Back then, it was all about finishing her exams.

Ileana D’Cruz, who entered showbiz with the south Indian hit film Devadasu (Telugu), said that she had got Bollywood offers even before she did her first south film. She added that she was really very happy that she did not make a mess of it and a fool of herself.

All that we can say is Ileana D’Cruz’s loss turned out to be Ayesha Takia’s gain.