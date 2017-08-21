Ileana D’Cruz Slams Fans For Their Misbehavior On Social Media

Ileana D’Cruz, who was last seen in Mubarakan had recently slammed her fans on Twitter for their misbehavior. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Baadshaho which is on the verge of a release.

Ileana took to Twitter on Sunday to say that being a public figure and being deprived of the luxury of a private and anonymous life, did not mean that any man could have the right to misbehave with her. She stressed on the fact that such behavior should not be confused with ‘fan antics’.

It’s a pretty shitty world we live in. I’m a public figure. I understand that I don’t have the luxury of a private & an anonymous life.(1/2) — Ileana D’Cruz (@Ileana_Official) August 20, 2017

But that doesn’t give any man the right to misbehave with me. Don’t confuse “fan antics” with that. I am a WOMAN at the end of the day.(2/2) — Ileana D’Cruz (@Ileana_Official) August 20, 2017

After the tweets, the actress revealed the details of the incident in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

Ileana said the incident happened when her car was stuck in traffic while she was travelling in her car to attend a fashion show in Mumbai.

She said, “They started banging against the window, pressing themselves against the car, one of them even lying down on the top of the bonnet and laughing. I’ve been eve teased when I was younger, but I didn’t expect guys to misbehave to this level at this age.”

She added, “They followed my car even after the signal turned green. It was like a power trip for them.“

Trending :

The actress didn’t step out of her car as she was without any bodyguard and had only the chauffeur with her for the company. “They could have beaten him up and I wouldn’t have been able to stop them. So the only thing my chauffeur could do was honk while I ignored their antics.”

Ileana had faced a similar situation at the age of 16 where she had put an eve-teaser behind bars, but this time the actress won’t be filing a complaint. She said, “I don’t even know who they are. May be I’ll handle the situation differently if, God forbid, it happens again, but this time, I played safe.”

“But this time I was alone, without an entourage, and that must have emboldened them,” she concluded.