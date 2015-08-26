Bollywood actress Ileana D’cruz says that she is just like any normal girl who loves shopping and picking glamorous pieces without running after brands and getting the best of bargains even if it is for grocery.

“I am just like any normal girl. I love shopping and don’t think twice even if it is street shopping. I love bargaining and enjoy doing that while buying grocery too,” the actress told IANS.

She was in the capital to launch a new e-commerce site titled Royzez.com. Looking glamorous in a dress designed by Nikhil Thampi and accessories crafted by Eina Ahluwalia, the “Phata Poster Nikhla Hero” actress says that she herself enjoys online shopping.

“Most of my friends get amazed when they see how I get best of designs in pocket-friendly budget and online shopping plays huge role in my day to day life,” she added.