IIFA 2017 Update: Saif Ali Khan To Co-Host With Karan Johar

Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan are all set to host IIFA this year. Varun Dhawan is all set to make a debut at IIFA Awards with a dance performance and will also be seen co-hosting a segment of the star-studded awards night.

IIF Awards is the highly anticipated award celebration that honors the very best of Indian Cinema with the highest level of achievement seen through the glamorous statuette.

The 18th Edition of IIFA Awards 2017, to be held at New York’s iconic MetLife Stadium on July 15, will witness power-packed performances by Bollywood superstars- Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, to name a few.

Karan Johar said, “IIFA is the most awaited international award function of the Indian film fraternity. I am excited and look forward to hosting the 18th Edition of the IIFA Weekend And Awards. New York will be spellbound with the magic of IIFA!”

Saif Ali Khan added, “I am happy to be back to the IIFA stage this year as I join my close friend Karan Johar to host the IIFA Awards in New York. The excitement for IIFA has been steadily growing worldwide. This year it’s going to be super fun and glamorous in every way as Karan and I are going to have lots of surprises in store for our fans internationally!”

Trending:

Varun Dhawan shared, “I am absolutely excited to be a part of IIFA Awards in New York this year. I’m looking forward to joining everyone and see fans at the amazing MetLife Stadium. This year is truly going to be a grand celebration and I can’t wait to be there!”

A day before the main awards gala, IIFA Rocks will regale the audience with a celebration of 25 years of Oscar winning talent A.R. Rahman. It will also feature a medley of musicians including Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh, Benny Dayal, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi and Haricharan Seshadri.

Riteish Deshmukh and Manish Paul will host IIFA Rocks.

Organised by Wizcraft International Entertainment, the excitement for the Bollywood event is already palpable in New York.

This is the second time that the IIFA extravaganza is taking place in the US. It was earlier held in Tampa Bay in 2014.

We can’t wait to see them!