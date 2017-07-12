Bollywood stars are gearing up for this year’s much-awaited IIFA awards. The 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is scheduled to be held in New York from 13th to 16th July. B-Town’s who’s who were spotted at Mumbai airport while leaving for New York and the shutterbugs didn’t let go of this golden opportunity to click them.

While Salman Khan was seen escorting his mother Helen holding her hand, the ceremony’s hosts Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan were also spotted leaving for the grand event. Saif is being accompanied by his children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim while Karan Johar, we assume is leaving his newborn twins Roohi and Yash behind. The filmmaker, clad in a black t-shirt and trousers teamed up with a red overcoat was clicked alone.

Check out the photos here:

Saif decided to keep the airport theme blue as he sported a pair of blue denims with e striped blue shirt and blue blazers. All eyes however, were on Misha Kapoor, Shahid and Mira Kapoor’s bundle of joy! Spotted among the youngsters were Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani among others. Jagga Jasoos co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were also snapped. Preity Zinta was also clicked by the shutterbugs.

This year the IIFA Rocks are being held to mark legendary music composer A R Rahman’s 25 years in the film industry. Riteish Deshmukh and Manish Paul will be hosting the event, which is a tribute to the composer. It will be held on 14th July.

IIFA’s green carpet event and the main award ceremony are scheduled to be held on 15th July. The venue for the star-studded affair is New York’s MetLife Stadium. It will be followed by a closing party on 16th.