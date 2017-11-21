IFFI Fashion: Stars Rule The Red Carpet At The Film Festival

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia. It held annually and is currently in the state of Goa, on the western coast of the country. IFFI aims at providing a common platform for the cinemas of the world to project the excellence of the film art.

The festival is conducted jointly by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Directorate of Film Festivals and the Government of Goa. The 48th edition (latest) of IFFI was held at Panjim Goa from 20 November 2017was inaugurated by SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan, through a mixture of symbolism and subtlety, spoke of cinema as a balm of love for dissent and a catalyst for unity, at the inauguration of the movie jamboree. The festival’s inauguration also saw the presence of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, actress Sridevi and head of the competition’s international jury Muzaffar Ali, among others. It will screen 10 world premieres, 10 Asian and international premieres and over 64 Indian premieres as part of the official programme and opened with noted Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s India-set movie “Beyond the Clouds”.

A number of celebrities were seen attending the gala. Everybody was at their fashion best. Let’s take a look at what these celebrities were spotted wearing.

1.Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan wore a classy suit with formal shoes. He definitely looked dapper at the event.

2. Sridevi

She looked effortlessly elegant in a gold Sabyasachi saree with an uptight bun. Beautiful!

3. Janhvi Kapoor

The young celebrity was also spotted at the event with her parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Janhvi looked extremely hot in an Anamika Khanna outfit. This was her first red carpet appearance after her debut announcement.

Trending

4.Diana Penty

Diana graced the red carpet in a green gown by Gaurav Gupta. She looked simple yet chic because of her dark eye makeup.

5. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid looked handsome in a black striped suit by Gaurav Gupta. He looked quite smart and spruce while he posed for the shutterbugs

6. Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte

The two were snapped together at the event. Rajkummar Rao looked dashing in a black and red patched suit while Radhika Apte looked as fresh as a flower in her light coloured outfit.