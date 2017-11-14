IFFI 2017: Jury Chief Sujoy Ghosh Resigns Days After S Durga, Nude Dropped From The Fest

Filmmaker-producer Sujoy Ghosh has resigned from the panel of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) amid allegations of the I & B Ministry dropping two films which were selected by a 13 member jury.

The Kahaani director confirmed the news to The Indian Express about his resignation as head of the jury but declined to comment on any further development.

The I & B Ministry had announced the list of feature and non-feature films on November 9 for IFFI which is all set to start from November 20 to 28 in Goa. The ministry had dropped Sanal Sasidharan’s Malayalam film S Durga and Ravi Jadhav’s Marathi film Nude from the list without consulting with the jury. Few members of the jury criticized the decision of the ministry, the latter has not yet responded to the allegations.

Both the filmmakers, Sasidharan and Ravi were shocked over the alleged removal of their films from the list. According to The Indian Express, Sasidharan said he has sent an email to the ministry asking for the reasons behind the ‘arbitrary removal of the film’ and demanding the screening of the movie selected by the jury. Jadhav said he would write to the ministry, too, questioning the exclusion of Nude.

Trending :

Writer Apurva Asrani, who is one of the jury members, took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Sexy Durga & Nude are among the best of contemporary cinema. They both present a powerful and empathetic portrait of women of today’s India.”

Apart from Ghosh and Asrani, the Jury member for feature films also includes director Rahul Rawail, actor-director Gopi Desai, filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, director-writer Nikkhil Advani and director-writer Ruchi Narain.