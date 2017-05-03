The countdown posters of Tubelight is creating great buzz among the moviegoers. The last from the series is out now! Salman Khan is raising his hand, giving a very innocent look. The teaser of the film will be released tomorrow evening.

Salman Khan released the poster on his twitter account and captioned it, “Hai Hai!! Bas only 1 day to go! #TubelightTeaserTomorrow @TubelightKiEid @amarbutala @kabirkhankk @SKFilmsOfficial @StarGoldIndia”

Watch the teaser poster right here:

Tubelight is one of the most awaited films of 2017. The Kabir Khan film is expected to be a war drama with a romantic twist. It is set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-Sino war and revolves around Salman Khan’s character, who is a slow learner, probably hence the name ‘Tubelight’. Reports suggest that the film is the story of his character, in search of his brother during the war.

Chinese actress Zhu Zhu is making the debut as the female lead in this film. The supporting cast also includes Sohail Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub who was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and late veteran actor, Om Puri. The film will be hitting the theatres on 23rd June 2017.

The latest buzz is that the film will have a massive release in China too. We have previously seen films like Dhoom 3 and PK performing extremely well at the Chinese box office. In fact, Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan too had enjoyed a good response in China. This time, Tubelight has a bigger reason to concentrate on China, as the lead actress is a popular star from there.

Other than Tubelight, Salman also has another release in December which is Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel, titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars Katrina Kaif along with Salman, the film recently wrapped up its first schedule in Austria. After creative differences with Kabir Khan during Tubelight, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai sequel was passed on to Sultan’s director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will feature Salman reprising his role of a RAW agent named Tiger.

We can’t wait to catch the super exciting teaser of Tubelight! Stay tuned for the most-awaited teaser!